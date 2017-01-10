Son of ex-school board member pleads guilty in bitcoin case

NEW YORK (AP) — The son of a former Florida school board member has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in a New York bitcoin case.

Anthony Murgio faces a decade or more in prison at a June 16 sentencing. He admitted he knew he was acting illegally when he participated in a money exchange business that used bitcoins to launder cash for cyber criminals.

Murgio is the son of a former Palm Beach County School Board member. His father pleaded guilty in October and faces sentencing this month.

Prosecutors say Murgio, his father and another man operated a phony business called the Collectables Club. Authorities say it allowed criminals to buy bitcoins to launder their money under the pretense they were buying stamps and sports memorabilia.

Murgio admitted carrying out the crimes from 2013 through 2015.