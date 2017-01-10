Valencia concedes late equalizer against last-place Osasuna

MADRID (AP) — Valencia was dealt another heartbreaking blow when it missed a late penalty kick then conceded in injury time to let last-place Osasuna escape with a 3-3 draw, a result that extended the club's winless streak to eight games in the Spanish league on Monday.

Valencia seemed set for its first victory since October, but Osasuna defender Carlos Clerc scored the equalizer two minutes into stoppage time. About five minutes earlier, playmaker Dani Parejo missed a chance to seal Valencia's win when his penalty was saved by Osasuna goalkeeper Mario Fernandez.

"It's a shame," Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves said. "We played a very good game. We had it won until the last minute."

Osasuna's own winless streak in the league reached nine games. The promoted club has only one win in 17 matches — at Eibar in October. It could have left last place had it beaten Valencia, but the draw kept it one point behind Granada in the 20-team standings.

The result in Pamplona moved Valencia one point from the relegation zone. It has a game in hand, against league leader Real Madrid at home.

"We leave disappointed because we had the three points in our hands," Valencia coach Salvador "Voro" Gonzalez said.

Forward Munir El Haddadi scored in the second minute to open the scoring for Valencia, then set up Martin Montoya's goal in the 73rd.

Striker Oriol Riera got Osasuna on the board in the seventh minute and headed a cross into his own net for an own goal just before halftime. Osasuna's other goal at El Sadar Stadium was scored by Roberto Torres in the 62nd.

Valencia's previous league win was against Sporting Gijon in its first match under coach Cesare Prandelli. The club struggled after that under the former Italy coach, who resigned during the winter break.

Valencia lost four league matches and drew another four since the win over Sporting. It fell 4-1 to Celta Vigo at home in a first-leg match in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey last week.

Osasuna debuted former player Petar Vasiljevic as its coach after firing Joaquin Caparros last week.

Osasuna's next game is at Granada on Sunday, while Valencia hosts Espanyol.

