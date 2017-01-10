Timbers loan Lucas Melano to Belgrano in Argentina

PORTAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Timbers have loaned midfielder Lucas Melano to Atletico Belgrano of Argentina.

Melano, a native of Argentina who began his professional career with Belgrano, will be on loan with the top-division team through Dec. 31.

The 23-year-old has played in 44 matches with the Timbers since he joined the team midway through the 2015 season. He's scored four goals with eight assists with the team.

Before coming to Portland, Melano played for the Argentine club Lanus from 2013-15, with eight goals in 42 appearances.

"In loaning Lucas to Belgrano, we are looking to place him in a situation that can help him succeed," Timbers general manager Gavin Wilkinson said in a prepared statement.