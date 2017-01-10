New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|73.80
|74.18
|72.81
|72.99
|Down 1.00
|May
|74.01
|74.44
|73.24
|73.44
|Down
|.85
|Jul
|74.22
|74.67
|73.69
|73.88
|Down
|.65
|Oct
|70.83
|Down
|.71
|Dec
|71.06
|71.59
|70.71
|70.84
|Down
|.73
|Mar
|71.60
|71.60
|70.79
|70.96
|Down
|.72
|May
|70.83
|Down
|.62
|Jul
|70.64
|Down
|.67
|Oct
|70.19
|Down
|.67
|Dec
|69.99
|Down
|.67
|Mar
|70.03
|Down
|.67
|May
|70.07
|Down
|.67
|Jul
|70.11
|Down
|.67
|Oct
|70.15
|Down
|.67
|Dec
|70.19
|Down
|.67