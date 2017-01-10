Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman charged along with her boyfriend with dismembering her adoptive daughter as part of a rape-murder fantasy previously worked as an adoption supervisor for a children's welfare agency.

Allentown's The Morning Call newspaper (http://bit.ly/2jaiTiq) reports Sara Packer worked as a supervisor for the Northampton County Children, Youth and Families Division for adoptions. County officials say Packer worked for the county from 2003 to 2010.

Packer was arraigned Sunday on charges including criminal homicide, rape and abuse of a corpse. Boyfriend Jacob Sullivan was arraigned on similar charges. They haven't entered pleas. But Sullivan says what he did "was wrong."

Authorities say 14-year-old Grace Packer was poisoned and strangled in July. They say the couple dismembered Grace's body and dumped it in October.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com