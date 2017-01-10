BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2215
|2216
|2141
|2184
|Down
|77
|May
|2204
|2204
|2126
|2168
|Down
|76
|Jul
|2203
|2203
|2128
|2167
|Down
|75
|Sep
|2212
|2212
|2142
|2178
|Down
|74
|Dec
|2221
|2221
|2168
|2201
|Down
|71
|Mar
|2235
|2235
|2182
|2216
|Down
|71
|May
|2239
|2239
|2203
|2227
|Down
|71
|Jul
|2213
|2236
|2213
|2236
|Down
|72
|Sep
|2268
|2268
|2249
|2249
|Down
|72
|Dec
|2293
|2293
|2270
|2274
|Down
|74