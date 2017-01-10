BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2215 2216 2141 2184 Down 77 May 2204 2204 2126 2168 Down 76 Jul 2203 2203 2128 2167 Down 75 Sep 2212 2212 2142 2178 Down 74 Dec 2221 2221 2168 2201 Down 71 Mar 2235 2235 2182 2216 Down 71 May 2239 2239 2203 2227 Down 71 Jul 2213 2236 2213 2236 Down 72 Sep 2268 2268 2249 2249 Down 72 Dec 2293 2293 2270 2274 Down 74