New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|142.15
|146.50
|140.75
|144.20
|Up
|1.35
|May
|144.60
|148.70
|143.15
|146.55
|Up
|1.40
|Jul
|146.55
|151.00
|145.50
|148.85
|Up
|1.40
|Sep
|148.55
|152.50
|147.60
|150.95
|Up
|1.45
|Dec
|151.45
|155.45
|150.40
|153.95
|Up
|1.50
|Mar
|155.00
|156.75
|155.00
|156.75
|Up
|1.50
|May
|158.45
|Up
|1.50
|Jul
|160.05
|Up
|1.50
|Sep
|161.70
|Up
|1.55
|Dec
|164.10
|Up
|1.50
|Mar
|165.95
|Up
|1.50
|May
|167.00
|Up
|1.55
|Jul
|168.15
|Up
|1.50
|Sep
|169.35
|Up
|1.50
|Dec
|170.15
|Up
|1.50