  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2017/01/10 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 142.15 146.50 140.75 144.20 Up 1.35
May 144.60 148.70 143.15 146.55 Up 1.40
Jul 146.55 151.00 145.50 148.85 Up 1.40
Sep 148.55 152.50 147.60 150.95 Up 1.45
Dec 151.45 155.45 150.40 153.95 Up 1.50
Mar 155.00 156.75 155.00 156.75 Up 1.50
May 158.45 Up 1.50
Jul 160.05 Up 1.50
Sep 161.70 Up 1.55
Dec 164.10 Up 1.50
Mar 165.95 Up 1.50
May 167.00 Up 1.55
Jul 168.15 Up 1.50
Sep 169.35 Up 1.50
Dec 170.15 Up 1.50