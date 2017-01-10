  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By Associated Press
2017/01/10 04:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jan 253.40 254.20 251.50 253.00 Down .80
Feb 254.15 254.25 252.30 253.50 Down .75
Mar 254.40 255.05 251.95 253.85 Down .75
Apr 255.00 255.00 253.70 254.25 Down .70
May 255.15 255.65 252.80 254.70 Down .65
Jun 255.65 255.80 254.10 255.10 Down .65
Jul 255.80 256.25 253.75 255.40 Down .65
Aug 256.20 256.20 254.65 255.75 Down .65
Sep 256.25 256.70 254.30 255.95 Down .60
Oct 256.55 256.65 256.15 256.15 Down .60
Nov 256.65 256.65 256.25 256.25 Down .60
Dec 256.80 256.80 254.70 256.35 Down .60
Jan 256.40 Down .60
Feb 256.45 Down .60
Mar 256.00 256.50 255.90 256.50 Down .60
Apr 256.60 Down .60
May 256.55 Down .60
Jun 256.45 Down .60
Jul 256.35 Down .60
Aug 256.35 Down .60
Sep 256.35 Down .60
Oct 256.35 Down .60
Nov 256.35 Down .60
Dec 256.35 Down .60
Mar 256.45 Down .60
May 256.50 Down .60
Jul 256.55 Down .60
Sep 256.60 Down .60
Dec 256.70 Down .60
Mar 256.80 Down .60
May 256.85 Down .60
Jul 256.90 Down .60
Sep 256.95 Down .60
Dec 257.00 Down .60
Mar 257.05 Down .60
May 257.10 Down .60
Jul 257.15 Down .60
Sep 257.20 Down .60
Dec 257.25 Down .60