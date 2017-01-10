New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jan
|253.40
|254.20
|251.50
|253.00
|Down .80
|Feb
|254.15
|254.25
|252.30
|253.50
|Down .75
|Mar
|254.40
|255.05
|251.95
|253.85
|Down .75
|Apr
|255.00
|255.00
|253.70
|254.25
|Down .70
|May
|255.15
|255.65
|252.80
|254.70
|Down .65
|Jun
|255.65
|255.80
|254.10
|255.10
|Down .65
|Jul
|255.80
|256.25
|253.75
|255.40
|Down .65
|Aug
|256.20
|256.20
|254.65
|255.75
|Down .65
|Sep
|256.25
|256.70
|254.30
|255.95
|Down .60
|Oct
|256.55
|256.65
|256.15
|256.15
|Down .60
|Nov
|256.65
|256.65
|256.25
|256.25
|Down .60
|Dec
|256.80
|256.80
|254.70
|256.35
|Down .60
|Jan
|256.40
|Down .60
|Feb
|256.45
|Down .60
|Mar
|256.00
|256.50
|255.90
|256.50
|Down .60
|Apr
|256.60
|Down .60
|May
|256.55
|Down .60
|Jun
|256.45
|Down .60
|Jul
|256.35
|Down .60
|Aug
|256.35
|Down .60
|Sep
|256.35
|Down .60
|Oct
|256.35
|Down .60
|Nov
|256.35
|Down .60
|Dec
|256.35
|Down .60
|Mar
|256.45
|Down .60
|May
|256.50
|Down .60
|Jul
|256.55
|Down .60
|Sep
|256.60
|Down .60
|Dec
|256.70
|Down .60
|Mar
|256.80
|Down .60
|May
|256.85
|Down .60
|Jul
|256.90
|Down .60
|Sep
|256.95
|Down .60
|Dec
|257.00
|Down .60
|Mar
|257.05
|Down .60
|May
|257.10
|Down .60
|Jul
|257.15
|Down .60
|Sep
|257.20
|Down .60
|Dec
|257.25
|Down .60