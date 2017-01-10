Marineland charged with 6 new counts of animal cruelty

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario's animal welfare agency has laid six new animal cruelty charges against Marineland amusement park in the tourist city of Niagara Falls.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the charges relate to elk, red deer and fallow deer kept at the tourist attraction.

Deputy chief Jennifer Bluhm said Monday the case involves one count each of permitting elk, red deer and fallow deer to be in distress.

She says the agency also laid one count each of failing to provide the standards of care for elk, red deer and fallow deer.

Marineland was charged with five counts of animal cruelty in late November that related to the treatment of peacocks, guinea hens and black bears.

The company was not immediately available for comment.