Kenyan president signs electoral law amid rigging fears

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya's president has signed into law an amendment to the electoral law to allow manual voting and counting in elections as a backup, a move the opposition calls a back door to rigging this year's presidential vote.

Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissions can install a backup system if the electronic voting fails. Kenyatta is running again in the August election.

Kenya's Senate approved the changes on Friday. The opposition coalition, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice Presidents Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka, said legislators of the ruling coalition in the Senate have "committed a great betrayal on the people of Kenya."

The opposition also accused the ruling coalition of casting fraudulent votes in Friday's session.