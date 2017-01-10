BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday, Jan. 10

TODAY

The Labor Department issues its tally of job openings for November. The National Federation of Independent Business releases its index of small business economic trends for December. Business services company Synnex reports fourth-quarter results.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Ariad arises

Leukemia drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals' stock soared after it agreed to be taken over by Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals for $5.2 billion.

CENTERPIECE

Retailers' pain, Amazon's gain

Department stores' long-term retreat in the face of Amazon.com's unrelenting sales growth is being tracked by Bespoke Investment Group's "Death by Amazon" index.

FUND FOCUS

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth (POAGX)

The fund's managers emphasize companies with strong growth potential but temporarily depressed valuations. The approach has delivered the best returns in the mid-cap growth category since 2004.

