Corps, tribes to judge: Reject Dakota Access company request

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and two Native American tribes that oppose the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline want a federal judge to reject an effort by the project's developer to get permission to finish the disputed four-state pipeline.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners asked Judge James Boasberg in November to declare it has legal right to lay pipe under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota. That's the remaining unbuilt chunk of the 1,200-mile pipeline.

ETP believes it has the necessary federal permission to drill under Lake Oahe, but the Corps and the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes disagree.

They filed court documents Friday asking Boasberg to reject ETP's request.

The tribes worry the pipeline will harm the environment. ETP disputes that.