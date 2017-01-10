Long-distance birdie call: Sex-crazed pipers travel for tail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Researchers tracked a desperate shorebird that logged more than 8,100 miles over a frenetic four weeks trying to hook up with two dozen mates in a study that examined the high-flying but mostly futile sex life of the male pectoral sandpiper.

As part of study published Monday in the journal Nature, they found that the average male flies about 110 miles (178 kilometers) between mating attempts.

Biologists say many males face rejection since females mate only once or twice a season.

The birds, which migrate from South America to breeding grounds in the Arctic tundra in the summer, mostly forgo sleep as they embark on non-stop flights in search of a mate, getting by on snatches of shut-eye lasting several seconds at a time.