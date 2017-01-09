Kennedy cousin Skakel wants conviction decision reconsidered

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers for Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel have asked the Connecticut Supreme Court to reconsider its decision to reinstate his murder conviction in a 1975 killing.

The court ruled 4-3 on Dec. 30 that a lower court was wrong when it ordered a new trial for Skakel in 2013. But the justice who wrote the majority decision left the court recently.

Skakel's lawyers want a new justice confirmed — or a lower-court judge elevated temporarily — before the court hears the motion to reconsider. That motion was filed Friday.

Skakel is a nephew of Robert F. Kennedy's widow, Ethel. He was convicted in 2002 of killing Martha Moxley in Greenwich when they were teenage neighbors. He was sentenced to 20 years to life. He was freed after the 2013 ruling.