French MMA fighter to challenge ban under new regulations

PARIS (AP) — Former mixed martial arts champion Gael Grimaud is taking legal action against a ban hitting the sport in France.

Grimaud, the CWFC welterweight champion in 2012, says he will challenge new combat sports guidelines recently pushed forward by France's sports ministry stipulating that fighters can't be hit while on the ground.

The new decree also states that fights need to be organized in a ring with no mention of MMA cages.

Grimaud says the new regulations aimed at improving security are in reality imposing a blanket ban on MMA.