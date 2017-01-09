Time runs out for Venezuela to elect new president

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The clock has run out on the Venezuelan opposition's effort to oust the ruling socialists in a recall vote.

The opposition spent 2016 calling for a referendum against President Nicolas Maduro. Courts and electoral officials friendly to the administration blocked that campaign at every turn.

A recall is still legally possible. But Tuesday marks the midpoint of Maduro's six-year term. The constitution says any successful recall vote after this date would have Maduro replaced by his hard-line vice president rather than prompting a new election an opponent might win.

The opposition-controlled congress is expected to restart a symbolic political trial of Maduro Monday.