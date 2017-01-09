Junaid Khan replaces Irfan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan has replaced Mohammad Irfan for the five-match one-day international series against Australia, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday.

Irfan is flying back home following the death of his mother and the selectors have brought back Junaid Khan after the 27-year-old impressed in the recent Bangladesh Premier League and National One-day Cup.

The PCB said in a statement that chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had consulted the team management in Australia before naming Junaid Khan as the replacement.

Junaid Khan has taken 78 wickets in ODIs but played the last of his 52 one-day internationals against Zimbabwe in May 2015 at Lahore before he was sidelined due to poor form.

Australia whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 in the test series and the five-match ODI series begins at Brisbane from Friday.