Former Academia Sinica president charged with corruption in OBI Pharma scandal

Former Academia Sinica President Wong Chi-huey on Monday became the first president of the country's top research institute to be charged with corruption after investigation found him taking bribes from a biotech company to which he promised to transfer the institutes' anti-cancer vaccine technology.

In an update on the investigation of OBI Pharma scandal, prosecutors found that in 2011 Wong promised OBI Pharma, Inc. Chairman Michael Chang to transfer the anti-cancer vaccine technology to OBI Pharma in exchange for a bribe of 1.5 million shares of the company’s stocks.

However, irregularities of the deal were detected by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the deal was stopped, prosecutors said.

Nevertheless, OBI Pharma scandal still broke out and Wong was suspected of accepting three million shares of OBI Pharma’s stock as gift from the company in 2012.

Prosecutors said Wong used his status as president of Academia Sinica to take bribes totaling 4.5 million OBI Pharma shares, which was worth NT$139.5 million (about US$4.6 million) based on the company’s share price at that time.

Prosecutors filed corruption charges Monday against Wong and Chang.

Wong used his daughter to accept the three million shares for free under the pretext of buying the shares with a “loan” of NT$93 million from Ruentex Group, which is a holding company of OBI Pharma, prosecutors said.

Wong never paid back the loan, prosecutors said, adding that the loan was paid back by Chang instead .

Even though Wong sold a significant part of the OBI Pharma shares before the company announced in February, 2016 that its flagship clinical trial for a new breast cancer drug didn't achieve expected results, Wong was not charged with insider trading on Monday, prosecutors said.

After the announcement of the clinical trial results, OBI Pharma’s shares plummeted.

Many OBI Pharma executives, including Chang, who sold their company shares before the announcement of the trial results were charged with insider trading.