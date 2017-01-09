BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

NKOREA-MISSILE THREATS — With Donald Trump getting ready to take office as president, North Korea is talking about launching a newly perfected intercontinental ballistic missile. Officials in Washington are saying that if Pyongyang launches anything that threatens the territory of the U.S. or its allies, it will be shot down. The barb trading could suggest Pyongyang and Washington are feeling each other out ahead of Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 420 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-CATHOLIC PROCESSION — A massive crowd of mostly barefoot Filipino Catholics joins an annual procession of a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ held under tight security due to fears of possible retaliation for the killing of an Islamic extremist. By Jim Gomez and Bullit Marquez. SENT: 690 words, photos.

CHINA-US-TAIWAN — China reiterates its opposition to any contacts between U.S. officials and Taiwan's government following a meeting between Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott and the self-governing island's President Tsai Ing-wen. SENT: 390 words, photos. With TAIWAN LEADER-HOUSTON.

CHINA-COAL ADDICTION — Across vast swaths of northern China, particularly in the poor countryside, residents still depend on burning untreated coal for warmth despite government efforts to introduce cleaner but costlier types of coal or electrical heating. That toxic dependence points to deep-seated challenges Beijing faces in trying to curb smog. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

CHINA-XINJIANG — A Chinese state media outlet reports that three alleged assailants wanted in relation with a 2015 terrorist incident have been killed in the country's far northwest. SENT: 250 words.

SINGAPORE-HONG KONG — Singapore's defense minister says nine armored personnel carriers that are being held in Hong Kong should be returned immediately under sovereign immunity laws. The vehicles were being shipped back to Singapore following military training exercises in Taiwan. By Annabelle Liang. SENT: 320 words.

PAKISTAN — A Pakistani university professor, poet and rights activist who has been critical of the Taliban and also of the government's efforts against militants has been missing since last week, his family says. By Asif Shahzad. SENT: 280 words.

PAKISTAN-VIOLENCE DOWN — Two Pakistani research groups say the country saw a significant drop in militant violence last year, crediting the military for the decrease in attacks. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 610 words, photos.

KASHMIR-VIOLENCE — The Indian army says three civilian laborers working with an army road construction crew were killed in a pre-dawn militant attack near the border with Pakistan in Indian-controlled Kashmir. SENT: 160 words, photos.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH -- China says it was a routine training exercise, yet the deployment of the aircraft carrier Liaoning's battle group in the South China Sea makes neighbors jittery about Beijing's intentions. By Hrvoje Hranjski. SENT: 980 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS — Australia's heath minister temporarily steps down while her travel expense claims are investigated. The scandal could trigger the first reshuffle of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's Cabinet since his government was re-elected six months ago. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 350 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND RECORD TEMPERATURES — Unusually warm winds and seas helped make last year the hottest ever recorded in New Zealand. By Nick Perry. SENT: 300 words.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA-PHOTO GALLERY — SENT: 250 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — World stock markets are mixed Monday the dollar regains some strength after a U.S. job report showed strong wage gains, giving more ammunition to U.S. policymakers planning further rate rises. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 590 words.

CHINA-MCDONALD'S-SALE — Fast-food giant McDonald's is selling a controlling stake in its China business to a group of investors led by state-owned Chinese conglomerate Citic in a deal worth up to $2.1 billion, the companies say. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 380 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-EAST TIMOR-MARITIME BOUNDARY — East Timor plans to negotiate a larger share of the oil and gas wealth in the seabed between the impoverished Southeast Asian nation and Australia by restarting talks on a maritime boundary. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 430 words.

CAMRY AT A CROSSROADS — America's favorite car is under attack. The Toyota Camry has been the nation's top-selling vehicle for 15 years, if you exclude pickup trucks. Now it's in danger of losing its crown, a potential victim of the SUV craze. And even a much-anticipated revamp unveiled Monday may not be enough to keep the competition at bay. By Tom Krisher. SENT: 630 words, photos.

