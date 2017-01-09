  1. Home
Former Vice President announces bid for KMT chair

The press conference was attended by over 60 percent of the KMT legislators.

By Wendy Lee , Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/01/09 16:08

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Former Vice President Wu Den-yi announced on Monday that he will run for the next chair of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT).

Wu made the announcement in a press conference earlier the day, which was attended by over 60 percent of the KMT legislators.

The star-studded turnout included legislators Liao Kuo-tung, Wang Yu-min, Hsu Shu-hua, Huang Chao-shun, Yen Kuan-heng, Chiang Wan-an, Ma Wen-chun; former legislators Ting Shou-chung, Huang Chih-Hsiung, Lee Ching-hua, and Chang Hsien-yao.

According to media reports, Wu was widely supported within the party, especially by those who are against the current KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu, who has acknowledged her plans last week to seek re-election to the post on May 20.

Wu was elected as vice president in the 2012 election, running alongside former president Ma Ying-jeou. Before the post he had served as premier between 2009 and 2012.  

He is the third politician to enter the race after KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin and Hung.
Wu Den-yi
KMT
chairman

