2017 Taipei Lantern Festival collaborates with local temples

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2017 Taipei Lantern Festival will take place from February 4 to 17 and will be held in the West District of Taipei City for the first time, featuring old-time favorites such as lantern riddle event, Student Lantern Display Area, Blessing Lantern Display Area, and Landscape Creativity Area.

Contemporary artists are also invited to create the Main Display Area, Universiade Interactive Zone, and Light Sculpture Area. Visitors can look forward to seeing traditional lantern displays amidst the latest projection and illumination technology during the festival.

As a major event attracting international visitors, the Taipei Lantern Festival also seeks to promote the diversity of local customs and cultures to visitors through this event. Major temples including Taipei Tianhou Temple and Taiwan Provincial City God Temple will be taking part at the main venue.

Lan Shih-tsung, the Civil Affairs Commissioner said that the city has invited temples to take part at the main venue, while the 12 district lantern display venues will have local temples displaying lanterns featuring local characteristics.