ITRI introduces Intelligent Vision System for Companion Robots at CES 2017

Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), a nonprofit R&D organization engaging in applied research and technical services, introduced its Intelligent Vision System for Companion Robots at CES 2017.

Potential partners and attendees are invited to booth #2015, Tech East, Westgate, to play chess and have coffee with a robot commanded by ITRI’s Intelligent Vision System.

ITRI’s Intelligent Vision System enables robots and other machines to interpret the visual world, act on visual information, and learn from experience, ITRI said. The Intelligent Vision System can be applied to consumer and industrial requirements, ITRI added.

(source: ITRI)

In a companion robot application, a robot equipped with ITRI’s Intelligent Vision System could perform household tasks such as setting and clearing a table, and assisting seniors or disabled people with drink refills and meal preparation, while continually improving its performance based on experience, according to ITRI.

In an industrial setting, a robot equipped with ITRI’s Intelligent Vision System could change its behavior without prior notification based on which assemblies are currently running on an assembly line, greatly reducing the time required to change assemblies, according to ITRI.



"We are looking forward to demonstrating at CES 2017 a robotic technology that reflects the important trends and addresses critical needs in consumer and industrial markets," said Kao Ming-jer, deputy general director of ITRI’s Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories.