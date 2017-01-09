Red carpet welcome for Tsai in Honduras

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - President Tsai Ing-wen arrived in Honduras on Monday as the first leg of her four-nation tour to Central America.

Tsai embarked on a 9-day visit to four of the Central America nations of Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and El Salvador on Jan 7, her second state visit since taking office.

The President received a red-carpet welcome at the airport, where she was greeted by Honduras Vice President Ricardo Antonio Alvarez Arias.

Upon arrival, Tsai said that she was very honored to visit Honduras at the invitation of President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

This is the first time Tsai had set foot in the nation.

She then said she is confident the cordial relationship that has developed between Taiwan and Honduras for 75 years will continue to deepen further for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The mutual beneficial partnership will continue to strengthen in the years to come, she said.

During the visit, Tsai will discuss a range of bilateral issues with Hernandez and visit major cooperation projects between the two countries.