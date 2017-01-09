2016 was hottest year ever recorded in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Unusually warm winds and seas helped make last year the hottest ever recorded in New Zealand.

The average temperature during 2016 was 13.4 Celsius (56.1 Fahrenheit), according to a report released Monday by the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research.

That was nearly 1 degree Celsius warmer than normal and fractionally hotter than the previous record set in 1998. The climate agency began keeping records in 1909.

Agency forecaster Chris Brandolino said ocean temperatures around New Zealand were warmer than normal for the first seven months of 2016 and that winds during the year came more often than usual from the north rather than the cooler south.

He said there was no clear reason for the 2016 changes but that they had come against a backdrop of global warming.