Partial list of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California:

MOTION PICTURES:

—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals."

TELEVISION:

— Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billie Bob Thornton, "Goliath."

— TV Series, Musical or Comedy: "Atlanta."

— Actress, TV Series, Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish."