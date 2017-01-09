  1. Home
Thomas holds on to beat Matsuyama at Kapalua

By DOUG FERGUSON , AP Golf Writer, Associated Press
2017/01/09 08:26

Justin Thomas waves after making birdie on th

Justin Thomas watches his birdie putt fall in

Justin Thomas spins around after missing his

Justin Thomas watches his shot from the 12th

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits his eagle sh

Hideki Matsuyama, right, of Japan, high-fives

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, walks along the 1

Jordan Spieth hits from the 18th tee during t

Jordan Spieth reacts to a missed birdie putt

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas bounced back at just the right time Sunday to hold off Hideki Matsuyama and win the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Thomas closed with a 4-under 69 and ended Matsuyama's bid for a fourth straight victory.

Thomas went from a five-shot lead to a one-shot lead in just two holes on the back nine. He was still ahead by one on the 17th hole when he ripped an approach from 214 yards to 3 feet. Matsuyama three-putted from 30 feet for bogey, Thomas made his birdie and his lead was back to three.

That allowed him a comfortable walk with a spectacular view of the Pacific down the 18th at Kapalua.

In his last six events worldwide, Matsuyama has four victories and two second places — both to Thomas.