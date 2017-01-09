Olympiakos beats Xanthi 2-0, leads Greek league by 12 points

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Defending champion Olympiakos beat host Xanthi 2-0 in a clash between the top two Greek league teams on Sunday.

Brown Ideye opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a volley from inside the area and Luka Milivojevic made it 2-0 with a free kick in the 88th.

Both teams ended the game with 10 players. Xanthi's Christos Lisgaras was sent off around the hour mark with a direct red card for a violent tackle on Seba, who was also dismissed for going after his opponent when he got up.

The win gave Olympiakos a 12-point lead over Panionios — which beat Panetolikos 2-0 — and Xanthi.

Also Sunday, Giannena upset host PAOK 1-0 and Platanias beat Larissa 3-2.