  1. Home
  2. World

Annual No Pants Subway Ride hits cities around the world

By Associated Press
2017/01/09 02:32

A passenger not wearing pants takes part in t

Passengers take part in the No Pants Subway R

A passenger buys a slice of pizza while takin

Passengers prepare to take part in the No Pan

Young people riding on the subway with no pan

Young wait to ride on the subway with no pan

Young people riding on the subway with no pan

Passengers take part in the No Pants Subway R

Passenger reads a book while taking part in t

Young people riding on the subway with no pan

Young people riding on the subway with no pan

Young people with no pants wait for the subwa

Young people with no pants ride the subway t

Young people with no pants ride the subway

Young people with no pants wait for the subwa

NEW YORK (AP) — Subway riders in New York City and other places around the world should be ready for an eyeful when their fellow transit users strip down to their underwear.

The annual No Pants Subway Ride is taking place Sunday.

The event is organized by the Improv Everywhere comedy collective. It started in 2002 in New York with seven participants.

Organizers say pants-less subway rides are scheduled to take place this year in dozens of cities around the world. Philadelphia's version is sponsored by a laundry delivery service.

Participants are told to get on trains and act as they normally would and are given an assigned point to take off their pants. They're asked to keep a straight face and respond matter-of-factly to anyone who asks them if they're cold.