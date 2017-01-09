Influential former Iranian president hospitalized

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media says an influential former president has been hospitalized because of a heart condition.

The official IRNA news agency reported Sunday that Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was taken to a public hospital north of the capital, Tehran. The semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Mohammad Hashemi, his brother, as saying that Rafsanjani was in good condition. Neither report provided further details.

Rafsanjani, who served as president from 1989 to 1997, is a leading politician who has often played kingmaker in the country's turbulent politics. He supports President Hassan Rouhani.

Rafsanjani is currently head of the Expediency Council, a body that advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and in March he won a seat on a clerical body that will one day decide Khamenei's successor.