4 Portuguese die in bus accident on France's 'road of death'

PARIS (AP) — A bus has skidded off a slippery road in eastern France, killing four Portuguese passengers and leaving more than a dozen injured.

The accident early Sunday in the Saone-et-Loire region, about 340 kilometers (210 miles) southeast of Paris, occurred on a stretch of Route 79 where multiple fatal accidents have occurred. It has been nicknamed the "road of death."

Prosecutor Karine Malara said that no other vehicle was involved. The bus, which was reportedly heading for Switzerland, broke through the guard rail and rolled onto its side.

In March of last year, all 12 passengers of a minibus carrying Portuguese from Switzerland back home for the Easter vacation were killed on another section of Route 79.