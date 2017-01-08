Four airlines to allow check-in at Airport MRT Taipei station

Taipei, Jan. 8 (CNA) Passengers traveling on four Taiwanese airlines will be able to check in at Taipei Main Station when the new mass rapid transit (MRT) line to Taoyuan International Airport opens, possibly before the end of the month, the new MRT operator said Sunday.



China Airlines and EVA Airways will have check-in counters at the Taipei MRT station, as will their respective subsidiaries Mandarin Airlines and UNI Airways, Taoyuan Metro Corp. said.



The service will allow outbound travelers to check their luggage and obtain seat assignments and boarding passes before taking the 35-minute MRT train journey to the Taoyuan airport, the company said.



However, Taiwan-based Far Eastern Air Transport and foreign airlines that serve Taiwan routes have said they do not intend to immediately provide similar services at the MRT station.



Cathay Pacific, for instance, has said there is no demand in Taiwan for early check-in but it will not rule out the possibility of providing such a service in the future.



Cathay Pacific is the largest foreign carrier operating in Taiwan, offering 163 flights per week from Taoyuan alone.



Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan has said his ministry is "optimistically looking forward" to issuing the permit for the airport MRT line to begin trial runs before the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on Jan. 27.



The 51.03-kilometer line will serve more than 20 stations between Taipei and Taoyuan, including 14 between Taipei Main Station and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.