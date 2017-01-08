Male nabbed for having stolen license plate while having car sex with mistress

A middle-aged man having car sex with his mistress in Chiayi County on Sunday morning was nabbed by police and referred to prosecutors not for having car sex but for not being able to account for the stolen license plate on the vehicle.



Two Puzi Precinct police officers were patrolling an area in Puzi City around midnight on Sunday when the shaking of a 7-seater van parked on the roadside near an intersection caught their eyes, police said. They suspected that someone might be stealing iron bars from a construction site next to where the car was parked, police added.

The police officers checked the van’s license plate with a portable computer and found it was a stolen plate, according to police. An officer shined a flashlight into the car and yelled not to move, but the van shook even more violently. Police opened the door of the vehicle and found a couple was having sex in the car, police said. The male is a 51-year-old man surnamed Huang and the female is Huang’s mistress surnamed Lin, police added.



Huang asked police why picked on him as he didn’t commit a crime and has no criminal record, according to police. But he suddenly realized what had happened after police told him the vehicle has a stolen license plate, police said.



Huang told police that he bought a license plate online to replace the original one, which had been nullified, adding he didn’t know it was a stolen plate. However, as he couldn’t account for the identity of the online seller, Huang was referred to prosecutors on suspicion of theft after being questioned by police.