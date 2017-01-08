  1. Home
  2. World

US seeks death penalty in Florida airport shooting case

By KELLI KENNEDY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2017/01/08 15:13

A heavy police presence was at the Ft. Lauder

This booking photo provided by the Broward Sh

People take cover outside Fort Lauderdale–Hol

People are shown on the tarmac at Fort Lauder

Passengers wait in the departure line at term

People react at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood Int

A law enforcement officer evacuates a civilia

George Piro, special agent in charge of the F

A law enforcement officers talk to a man at F

Law enforcement personnel tell people to take

A hazmat crew cleans up baggage claim Termina

A hazmat crew cleans up baggage claim Termina

Baggage claim area of Terminal 1 at Fort Laud

A hazmat crew cleans up baggage claim Termina

An FBI agent wipes off his shoe while working

Investigators work in Terminal 2 at Ft. Laude

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have filed charges against the Florida airport shooting suspect accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others that could bring the death penalty if he's convicted.

A criminal complaint filed Saturday by the Miami U.S. attorney's office accuses 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, an Iraq war veteran, of an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death. The punishment is execution or any prison sentence up to life. Santiago is also charged with two firearms offenses.

Authorities said Saturday Santiago appears to have traveled to the airport specifically to carry out the attack but they don't know why he chose his target. Terrorism has not been ruled out.

Santiago is in federal custody with no bail and will face federal charges.

He is expected to appear in court Monday.