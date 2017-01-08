Ken Roczen wins AMA Supercross opener in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ken Roczen won the season-opening AMA Supercross race at Angel Stadium on Saturday night, beating defending 450SX series champion Tony Dungey by nearly 15 seconds.

Roczen has 10 career 450 victories, five last season. The Honda racer from Germany is coming off a 450 season title in the outdoor motocross series.

KTM's Shane McElrath won the Western Regional 250SK Class race for his first series victory. Aaron Plessinger was seccnd.

In a format change, the 450 race was 20 minutes and one lap and the 250 event 15 minutes and one lap. Previously, the 450 races were 20 laps and the 250 events 15 laps.