223 Taiwanese still detained in China despite repeated calls for extradition

Taipei (Taiwan News)--Since April last year, the month before President Tsai Ing-wen's inauguration, a total of 223 Taiwanese suspects in connection with international telecom fraud cases have been deported to China and detained there despite Taiwan’s repeated calls on Beijing for extradition.

According to Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), the 223 Taiwanese fraud suspects were deported to China from five countries between April, 2016 and January, 2017, including 50 deported in Kenya cases, 53 in Malaysia cases, 38 in Cambodia cases, 78 in Armenia cases, and four in Vietnam cases.



These suspects have been detained in detention centers in seven cities across China, according to the MAC.

The MAC said Taiwan’s government has insisted Taiwanese citizens suspected of trans-territorial telecom frauds and similar crimes be brought back to Taiwan to face investigation and trial.



The MAC also urged China to cherish the accumulated results in past cross-strait negotiations and cooperation in fighting similar crimes and to keep the benign communication going.