Three are dead in mass suicide in Penghu

Taipei (Taiwan News)--Three have died since five women from two families were found to have committed charcoal-burning suicide in a house in Magong City, Penghu County on Friday night.



All of them were rushed to hospital on Friday night. An 18-year-old girl surnamed Chen died on the same night. On Saturday night, 54-year-old and 55-year-old women surnamed Tsai and Wang, respectively, also died after emergency treatment. A 23 year old surnamed Chen and a 25 year old surnamed Tsai are still under treatment.



Authorities are looking into the causes of the deaths and motives behind the mass suicide and trying to determine if any assisted suicide was involved. Blood tests will also be conducted for drug use.

Prosecutors and police found five charcoal burning buckets as well as lots of charcoal at the scene of the suicide. Prosecutors ordered an investigation into the source of the charcoal.

Police said relatives found the mass suicide at 8:32 p.m. on Friday night, and estimated the time the charcoal was ignited was around 6 p.m.

