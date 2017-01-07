Nilsson takes 4th stage win and reclaims Tour de Ski lead

TESERO, Italy (AP) — Stina Nilsson of Sweden reclaimed the Tour de Ski lead on Saturday with her fourth stage win of this year's race, setting up a close contest with Norwegian rival Heidi Weng in the concluding climb up Mount Cermis.

Nilsson required slightly more than half an hour to complete the 10-kilometer classical mass start event in Val di Fiemme. Nilsson finished 3.0 seconds ahead of Anne Kylloenen of Finland and 3.7 in front of fellow Swede Charlotte Kalla, the 2008 Tour champion.

Nilsson, who had lost her lead and dropped to third overall a day earlier, moved 19.2 seconds ahead of Weng in the Tour standings. Krista Parmakoski of Finland is third, 53.9 behind.

"I knew the body could respond both ways in the Tour and I'm so happy it responded in the right way today," Nilsson said.

Weng finished seventh in the stage, 17.5 seconds behind Nilsson.

Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg also struggled, placing 18th in the stage and dropping out of contention from her second-placed standing entering the day.

A men's 15K classical mass start was scheduled for later.

The Tour remains in the Val di Fiemme for the traditional last-stage climb up Mount Cermis on Sunday.