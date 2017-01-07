WORLD SPORTS at 1345 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--MAN UNITED-ROONEY

MANCHESTER, England — Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's joint leading scorer of all time when he scored his 249th goal for the club on Saturday in the FA Cup third-round match against Reading. SENT: 120 words, photos. Will be updated.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Three all-Premier League FA Cup third-round matches take place Saturday with Everton hosting Leicester, Sansea going to Hull and Sunderland taking on Burnley. Manchester United hosts Reading in the early match, with Arsenal playing Preston later. By Justin Palmer. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1700 GMT, photos

TEN--QATAR OPEN

DOHA, Qatar — Defending champion Novak Djokovic faces top-ranked Andy Murray for the Qatar Open title in the first of many finals expected between the two players in 2017. By Sandra Harwitt. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Cristiano Ronaldo began his year by scoring a goal Saturday and helping Real Madrid tie Barcelona?s Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT. 200 words moving shortly, photos.

TEN--BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

BRISBANE, Australia — A ruthless Karolina Pliskova won all but five points in the first six games to set up a 6-0, 6-3 rout of Alize Cornet in the Brisbane International final on Saturday night, an ideal buildup to the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. In the men's event, Milos Raonic's title defense ended in a semifinal loss to Grigor Dimitrov. By John Pye. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S GS

ADELBODEN, Switzerland — Alexis Pinturault just held off hard-charging Marcel Hirscher to win Switzerland's classic World Cup giant slalom on Saturday. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 150 words, photos. Will be updated.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-PAKISTAN

SYDNEY — Australia capped its return to the dominance and confidence of old by beating Pakistan by 220 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, completing a 3-0 test series sweep. By Keiran Smith. SENT: 730 words, photos.

TEN--HOPMAN CUP

PERTH, Australia — Kristina Mladenovic and Richard Gasquet clinched France's second Hopman Cup title, beating Americans CoCo Vandeweghe and Jack Sock 4-1, 4-3 in the deciding mixed doubles match in the tournament final on Saturday. SENT: 350 words, photo.

HKN--EMERGENCY GOALIES

Calling up someone with a bit of playing experience and saying, "Get your gear together, we need you," is a storybook scenario for amateur athletes everywhere and incredibly rare in U.S. professional sports. But it's happened a handful of times in hockey already this season. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Third-placed Napoli hosts Sampdoria, aiming to extend a seven-match unbeaten streak, and Palermo visits Empoli in a fight to avoid relegation as Serie A resumes after the holiday break. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Germany winger Julian Draxler, who recently joined from Wolfsburg, could make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain in a French Cup match at home to Bastia. Lille and Nantes are also looking to reach the fourth round. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 350 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--PENANG'S PUSKAS CONTENDER

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia — With one stunning goal, Faiz Subri has given himself the chance to put his name beside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and James Rodriguez on the honor roll for Puskas Award winners. By John Duerden. SENT: 530 words.

SOC--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP

SYDNEY — The Melbourne Victory won its fifth match in a row, defeating Adelaide United 2-0 to move to within four points of first-placed Sydney FC in the A-League. SENT: 400 words.

SKIING:

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S GS

MARIBOR, Slovenia — Tessa Worley of France won her third women's World Cup giant slalom of the season on Saturday after Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States failed to hold on to a first-run lead. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 450 words, photos.

XXC--TOUR DE SKI

TESERO, Italy — Russia's Sergey Ustiugov aims for a sixth consecutive win in the weeklong cross country race. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1700 GMT.

GOLF:

GLF--TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

KAPALUA, Hawaii — The surf, the sun and endless views of island paradise can make the SBS Tournament of Champions feel like a working vacation. Ryan Moore and Justin Thomas were among those putting the emphasis on work at Kapalua. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 720 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA TOUR

SYDNEY — Just moments after Australia completed its first test series win in nearly a year by clean sweeping Pakistan on Saturday, captain Steve Smith shifted his focus to the tour of top-ranked India starting late next month. By Keiran Smith. SENT: 230 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-PAKISTAN-MISBAH

SYDNEY — Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq pinpointed the last-day batting collapse in the second test as the moment at which the series against Australia nosedived, yet put the blame chiefly on his bowlers for the 3-0 series whitewash. By Keiran Smith. SENT: 400 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ODI SQUAD

SYDNEY — Veteran batsmen George Bailey and Aaron Finch have been cut from Australia's limited-overs international squad in favor of Chris Lynn, who has been rewarded for his stunning form in the Twenty20 Big Bash with a call up for the five-match series against Pakistan. SENT: 370 words.

CRI--PAKISTAN-MIANDAD

ISLAMABAD — Former Pakistan great Javed Miandad has blamed the country's weak domestic cricket structure for not finding a replacement for 42-year-old test captain Misbah-ul-Haq. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 400 words, photos.

TENNIS:

TEN--ASB CLASSIC

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — American Lauren Davis claimed the first WTA Title of her six-year professional career when she beat Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-1 in Saturday's final of the ASB Classic. SENT: 200 words.

TEN--SHENZHEN OPEN

SHENZHEN, China — Katerina Siniakova captured her first career title at the Shenzhen Open on Saturday, defeating Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4 in the final. SENT: 130 words.

BASKETBALL:

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

NEW YORK — LeBron James scored 36 points, carrying Cleveland while Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love had slow starts in their return to the lineup, and the Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-108 on Friday night. SENT: 1,150 words.

ICE HOCKEY:

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

SUNRISE, Florida — Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third period, James Reimer made 28 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Friday night. SENT: 700 words.

HKN--ENFORCERS EXTINCTION

TORONTO — In just one generation, from tough-guy Tie Domi to son Max, the NHL's enforcer role is facing extinction. By John Wawrow. SENT: 870 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— US--PENN STATE-ABUSE — Penn State abuse scandal costs approach a quarter-billion. By Mark Scolforo. SENT: 770 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.