Blizzards, icy weather continue their grip on Europe

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Heavy snow fall and below-freezing temperatures continued to sweep across the European continent Saturday causing deaths, and grounding airplanes and crippling ferries in Turkey.

At least 10 people have died of the cold in Poland in the past days, according to local media, and in Belgium, one man died Saturday when his lorry slid off the highway because of the icy underground.

Heavy snow crippled Istanbul, and national carrier Turkish Airlines canceled more than 650 flights. The state-run Anadolu news agency reported that even the Bosphorus Strait running through Turkey's largest city was closed with ferries being halted.