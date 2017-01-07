UK envoy who quit top EU post resigns from civil service

LONDON (AP) — The British government says a senior diplomat who warned that negotiating a European Union exit could take 10 years has quit the civil service, days after stepping down as the U.K.'s envoy to the bloc.

Ivan Rogers unexpectedly resigned as Britain's permanent representative in Brussels on Tuesday, only months before divorce talks are due to start.

Rogers came under pressure following last month's leak of his suggestion that it could take up to a decade to strike a new trade deal. Politicians who support Brexit called him overly negative.

Britain's Foreign Office said Saturday that Rogers had not sought a new post, "and has therefore resigned from the civil service with immediate effect."

Prime Minister Theresa May says she will trigger two years of EU exit talks by March 31.