Japanese man dies in paragliding crash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 47-year-old Japanese man died after he crashed while paragliding over the mountains of Pingtung County, reports said Saturday.

The cause of the accident was not yet known, with a mistake or a sudden side wind listed as possible causes, according to local emergency services.

The Japanese man, who has not been named, was reportedly part of a group taking paragliding exercises at the Saijia camp in Sandimen, a popular tourist destination in the mountains of Pingtung County, reports said.

At around 3:56 p.m., the man reportedly lost control over his sail at an altitude of 100 meters, and plummeted down in a spiral movement, according to eyewitnesses. When the emergency services arrived on the scene, they found the man with both legs broken and no sign of life.

They took him to the Pingtung division of the Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital, but to no avail, reports said.

The Pingtung County Government is currently in the process revising guidelines on paragliding, with the intention to make it illegal if no permission has been applied for.

In Saturday’s incident, a group had reportedly booked the terrain for free to use as practice grounds, making the accident a case “resulting from personal behavior,” in official terms.

The Saijia field is popular in winter with paragliders from Japan and South Korea, but the authorities have failed to get control over the terrain, making adequate supervision difficult, reports said.