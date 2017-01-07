Pinturault takes big 1st run lead in World Cup giant slalom

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Alexis Pinturault took a big first-run lead in Switzerland's classic World Cup giant slalom on Saturday.

The Frenchman, seeking a third GS win this season, was 0.64 seconds faster than Philipp Schoerghofer of Austria down the storied Chuenisbaergli hill.

Marcel Hirscher of Austria, who leads the overall and GS standings, was third, with 0.70 to make up in the second run in cold, overcast conditions.

Two Americans moved up from low start numbers to place in the top 15. Tommy Ford was 2.46 back in 13th, edging ahead of teammate Brennan Rubie.

Olympic champion Ted Ligety of the United States is skipping a race he won in 2013 to nurse back pains.

Fifty years ago, Adelboden staged the first giant slalom in the debut World Cup season.