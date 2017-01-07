Tsai Ing-wen embarks on 2nd state visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen departed Saturday on a nine-day tour to Central America, her second state visit since taking office in May 2016. Speculation is mounting over a possible meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team during a transit stop in the U.S.

Before boarding, Tsai spoke at the airport to thank ambassadors of four Central American diplomatic allies in Taiwan who came to the airport to wish her safe journey. She also mentioned the missions of the trip: to deepen ties with allies and to promote cooperation projects that will improve bilateral economic and trade relationships to yield tangible gains.

Tsai’s trip is in line with her administration’s newly coined notion of “steadfast diplomacy,” meaning to strengthen cooperation with countries that share common values on a mutually beneficial basis.

Tsai is scheduled to visit Central American allies including Honduras on January 9, Nicaragua on the 10th, Guatemala on the 11th and El Salvador on the 13th, and drop by in Houston and San Francisco of the United States for extremely short stays.

In Honduras, Tsai is expected to meet President Juan Orlando Hernandez and Vice President Ricardo Antonio Alvarez Arias separately and to tour a joint industrial project.

In Nicaragua, Tsai is scheduled to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Daniel Ortega, who won re-election in November, and will also visit Taiwan-funded factories. A talk with Ortega is said likely to happen.

In Guatemala, she will tour the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Antigua and meet with coffee makers in El Salvador to promote bilateral trade and investment.

As for the most concerned question on whether Tsai is to meet people from Trump’s transition team, the Presidential Office reportedly declined to give details. The known schedule in Houston and San Francisco includes dinner or lunch gatherings with overseas compatriot entrepreneurs and influencers, and a visit to technology companies in Houston and startups in San Francisco.

Tsai will be accompanied by a delegation comprising National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu, Foreign Minister David Lee, Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Wu Hsin-hsing along with other business leaders.

In addition, a rumor that China might mobilize groups to launch protests during Tsai’s visits in the U.S. has the state delegation on guard against any disruption.