Hau declares bid for KMT chairman

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Taipei City Mayor Hau Lung-bin declared on Facebook Saturday that he would be a candidate in the May 20 election for chairman of the Kuomintang.

He had been expected to announce his bid at a news conference on January 9, but reportedly decided to postpone that event in order to listen to an announcement by former Vice President Wu Den-yih scheduled for the same day.

Incumbent chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu is expected to run for re-election despite her apparent failure to revive the party’s fortunes after last year’s defeat in the January 16 presidential and legislative elections.

“All I want is a selfless election for party chairperson; after a period of deep reflection, I have decided to run in the election,” Hau wrote on his Facebook page Saturday.

He said he respected Hung’s efforts to lead the party during a difficult time as well as Wu’s intelligence. However, he also noted that no matter how many mistakes the current Democratic Progressive Party government made, the KMT was still going downhill day after day. It was better to take action than to sit by and wait, Hau said.

One of his statements was seen as a potential way out should he decide to support Wu after all. Hau wrote that he could serve as the party’s “eternal volunteer” if a future candidate did not treat the position of chairperson as merely a jumping-off point for a presidential bid but selflessly sought out the best candidates for the 2018 local elections and for the 2018 presidential poll, and if he did not run the party with a limited handful of confidants.

Before joining the KMT, Hau also served as chairman of the small pro-unification New Party and was later appointed Environmental Protection Administration minister in the government of President Chen Shui-bian. He was mayor of Taipei City from 2006 to 2014, and was blamed by his successor, independent Ko Wen-je, for many of the problems with major construction projects in the capital.

He recently led efforts to call for a referendum about the eventual import of food products from the regions of Japan affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, but critics said his campaign was a ploy to pave the way for a chairmanship bid.

He still serves as vice chairman of the KMT, and was reportedly not planning to resign from that position during his election effort.