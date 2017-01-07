  1. Home
Mercury to drop to 15 degrees Celsius after warm weekend

Warm temperatures will remain until Sunday evening

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/01/07 13:34

(By Central News Agency)

 

Taipei (Taiwan News) - After enjoying a warm and sunny start throughout the first week of 2017, Taipei will embrace a northeasterly wind from Sunday evening. Weather experts forecast the mercury to drop to 15 degrees Celsius between late Monday and early Tuesday in northern Taiwan.

Wu Der-rong, a meteorologist and adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said warm temperatures will remain until Sunday evening and the daytime high for the weekend is likely to reach 28 degrees Celsius.

Wu added that a northeasterly wind will approach Taiwan on Sunday late afternoon, accompanied by occasional showers in certain areas, sending the mercury down to 15 degrees between late Monday and early Tuesday, while other areas in the island will only be slightly affected to remain warm with partly cloudy skies.

Another northeasterly wind is forecast to arrive on Wednesday and to produce rains on the windward side. The mercury is set to climb on Thursday but make a U-turn on Friday due to another northeasterly wind, according to Wu.

 
