Lauren Davis beats Ana Konjuh to win ASB Classic

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — American Lauren Davis claimed the first WTA Title of her six-year professional career when she beat Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-1 in Saturday's final of the ASB Classic.

The 23-year-old Ohio-born resident of Boca Raton ousted the tournament's last surviving seed when she swept past the eighth-seeded Konjuh in 71 minutes.

Davis beat fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens, fourth-seeded Barbora Strycova and seventh-seeded Jelena Ostapenko on her way to the final while Konjuh beat former champion Yanina Wickmayer and last year's runner-up Julia Goerges.

"It's definitely an incredible feeling winning my first WTA title," Davis said. "It's definitely surreal.

"I've been waiting for this one for quite a few years. I had two finals last year and it was definitely discouraging and frustrating but third time's a charm."

The tournament which began with the most star-studded field in its history ended with a final between players ranked 47th and 61st in the world.

Organizers attracted four former No.1s but of those Ana Ivanovic pulled out before the tournament began with an injury, Serena and Venus Williams — the top two seeds — were out by the second round and Caroline Wozniacki fell in the quarterfinals.