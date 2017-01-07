Australia close in on series sweep; Pakistan 127-5 at lunch

SYDNEY (AP) — Pakistan lost star batsmen Azhar Ali and Younis Khan in the opening hour on Saturday as Australia moved within five wickets of victory in the third test and a series clean sweep.

At lunch on day five at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Pakistan was 128-5, chasing an unlikely 465 to win.

Seamer Josh Hazelwood took Azhar in the first over of the day and Nathan Lyon ended Younis' bid for 10,000 test runs soon after as Pakistan lost four wickets in the opening session.

Captain Misbah-ul-Haq was 18 not out at lunch, with Asad Shafiq unbeaten on 23.

It took just six balls on day five for Australia to make the first breakthrough with Hazelwood picking up Azhar Ali for 11, after the opener popped a simple return catch to the bowler off the last delivery of the first over.

It was a disappointing finish for Azhar, who has been the visitors' most consistent performer in the series, scoring 406 runs at 80.2; also the highest number of runs by a Pakistan batsman in a test tour in Australia.

Hazelwood (2-20) struck again in his third over of the day trapping Babar Azam lbw for nine as Australia looked to repeat its final day performance from the second test in Melbourne where it skittled Pakistan for 163 in just over two sessions to win.

The loss of Babar brought Younis Khan to the crease, with the 114-test veteran needing 36 more runs to become the first Pakistan player to score 10,000 test runs, after an unbeaten 175 in the first innings here.

Younis could only manage 13, though, before Lyon (2-42) teased him into a false stroke which was caught by Hazelwood at mid-on to reduce Pakistan to 82-4. Younis received a warm send-off by the sparse-SCG crowd of 11,000 in what is likely his final test in Australia.

Nightwatchman Yasir Shah showed admirable patience to compile 13 from 91 balls but eventually was out caught by substitute fielder Jackson Bird off Steve O'Keefe (1-22) to reduce Pakistan to 96-5, still half an hour before lunch.

Misbah and Shafiq then guided Pakistan to lunch without further loss.

On day four, skipper Steve Smith declared Australia's whirlwind second innings at 241-2 midway through Friday's last session, before Lyon broke through four overs from stumps by removing opener Sharjeel Khan for 40 to leave the visitors at 55-1 at the close.