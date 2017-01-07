Mexican construction firms win $4 billion airport contract

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A consortium led by Mexico's Carso infrastructure and construction company has won a $4 billion contract to build the main terminal building at Mexico City's new airport.

The $9.2-billion project will quadruple the current airport's capacity to 120 million passengers per year.

Mexican builder ICA Constructora de Infraestructura will join nine firms, some Spanish, in the consortium led by Carso's Operadora CICSA.

The spider-like terminal was designed by British architect Norman Foster and Mexico's Fernando Romero. Romero is the son-in-law of Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, whose family controls Carso.

Work will start in February and the contract foresees it being completed in just over 3 ½ years, or by mid-2020.

The new airport will cover nearly 11,400 acres (4,600 hectares) 6 miles (10 kilometers) from the present, over-crowded facility.