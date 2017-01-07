Radamel Falcao scores again as Monaco advances in French Cup

MONACO (AP) — Radamel Falcao scored his seventh goal in the past five games as Monaco beat second-division Ajaccio 2-1 to reach the fourth round of the French Cup on Friday.

The Colombia striker made a sharp run to the near post to turn in an excellent cross from 18-year-old French winger Kylian Mbappe in the 19th minute.

The 30-year-old Falcao has netted 16 times in all competitions this season, continuing his strong return to form following a career-threatening knee injury.

It was while playing in the early rounds of the French Cup three years ago that Falcao sustained the injury, ruling him out of the 2014 World Cup.

He is thriving now after two complicated seasons on loan in the English Premier League at Manchester United and Chelsea, where his scoring deserted him as he tried to recover the strength and mobility that once made him among the world's most feared strikers.

Falcao, with a header, and Mbappe, with a curling shot, hit the crossbar within quick succession early in the second half.

Ajaccio punished Monaco for those misses when veteran midfielder Johan Cavalli equalized from the penalty spot in the 65th.

But the lead lasted little more than one minute as substitute striker Valere Germain headed in from a free kick.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is in action on Saturday when it hosts another Corsican side, Bastia.

French League leader Nice, Marseille and Lyon all play on Sunday.