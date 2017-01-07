Cardinal installed as new leader of Archdiocese of Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The 1.5 million Roman Catholics in the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey, have welcomed a cardinal as their new shepherd.

Joseph Cardinal Tobin was installed as the sixth archbishop of Newark during a Mass on Friday. Tobin succeeds Archbishop John Myers, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 in July.

Myers had been accused of mishandling sex abuse cases and criticized for spending lavishly on his retirement home.

Pope Francis elevated Tobin to cardinal in November.

Tobin was the archbishop of Indianapolis, where he opposed Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, who wanted to prevent Syrian refugees from settling in the state. Pence is now vice president-elect.

The Newark archdiocese serves Roman Catholics in Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties. About 20 percent are Latino and nearly as many are black.

___

This story has been corrected to show Pence is still governor.